South View Road, Nether Edge: Armed police descend on property located in Sheffield suburb to excute warrant
Residents reported seeing armed police descend on a property in a Sheffield suburb in the dead of night, and the force has now confirmed the officers were there to execute a warrant.
Armed police swarm were seen to swarm a property on South View Road, Nether Edge at 3.30am this morning (Sunday, September 11), and members of the public warned others to ‘keep away from the area for safety purposes’.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that armed police were dispatched to the area to execute a warrant.
They added: “Police executed a warrant at a property in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield last night (Saturday, September 10).
"A number of cannabis plants were found within the property.
"Nobody was present at the time of the warrant and no arrests have so far been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101.