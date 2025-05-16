South Road High Green: Policeman taken to hospital after responding to 'disturbance' on Sheffield street

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 12:36 BST
A policeman was taken to hospital after he and three other officers were attacked while dealing with an incident in Sheffield last night.

The attack happened after they were sent out to deal with what was described by South Yorkshire Police as ‘a disturbance’ last night.

Most Popular
A policeman was taken to hospital after responding to a disturbance on South Road, High Green, Sheffieldplaceholder image
A policeman was taken to hospital after responding to a disturbance on South Road, High Green, Sheffield | Google

Residents described over a dozen police cars at the scene on Thursday evening as officers responded to the incident on a street in High Green, in the north of the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police told The Star today: “We were called to reports of a disturbance in South Road, Sheffield, at 7.15pm on Thursday (May 15).

“Upon attendance, a man became violent and assaulted four police officers. One officer was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut while the other three officers suffered minor injuries.”

Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of assaulting a police officer, racially or religiously aggravated actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody as enquiries continue, they added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldPolicemanHospital
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice