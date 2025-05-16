South Road High Green: Policeman taken to hospital after responding to 'disturbance' on Sheffield street
The attack happened after they were sent out to deal with what was described by South Yorkshire Police as ‘a disturbance’ last night.
Residents described over a dozen police cars at the scene on Thursday evening as officers responded to the incident on a street in High Green, in the north of the city.
Police told The Star today: “We were called to reports of a disturbance in South Road, Sheffield, at 7.15pm on Thursday (May 15).
“Upon attendance, a man became violent and assaulted four police officers. One officer was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut while the other three officers suffered minor injuries.”
Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of assaulting a police officer, racially or religiously aggravated actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.
He remains in police custody as enquiries continue, they added.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.