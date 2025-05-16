A policeman was taken to hospital after he and three other officers were attacked while dealing with an incident in Sheffield last night.

The attack happened after they were sent out to deal with what was described by South Yorkshire Police as ‘a disturbance’ last night.

A policeman was taken to hospital after responding to a disturbance on South Road, High Green, Sheffield | Google

Residents described over a dozen police cars at the scene on Thursday evening as officers responded to the incident on a street in High Green, in the north of the city.

Police told The Star today: “We were called to reports of a disturbance in South Road, Sheffield, at 7.15pm on Thursday (May 15).

“Upon attendance, a man became violent and assaulted four police officers. One officer was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut while the other three officers suffered minor injuries.”

Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of assaulting a police officer, racially or religiously aggravated actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody as enquiries continue, they added.

