“Sorrowful” Derbyshire shoplifter with a drug habit is put behind bars

A thief has been jailed after she stole various goods valued at £29.05 from a McColl’s store.

Tania Salt, 34, formerly of Macclesfield Road, Buxton, appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on May 3 where she admitted stealing the goods from the store after the offence was committed on April 28.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “On April 28, about 7.45pm, she entered McColl’s in Buxton and selected a few items and placed them into a bag.”

Mr Hollett added that Salt left and made no attempt to pay for the goods and they were not recovered.

Salt, who has previously been subject to court orders, pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Salt has suffered with an “entrenched drug habit” and she is a “sorrowful person” who is willing to improve her compliance with the probation service.

Magistrates sentenced Salt to 20 weeks of custody after the court heard how they also had to consider a breach of a suspended sentence order.

Salt was also ordered to pay £29.05 in compensation.