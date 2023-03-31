Two men who ran a sophisticated crack, cocaine and heroin dealing operation around Abbeydale Road in Sheffield have been jailed.

Mohammed Kashef and Mustafa Ali pleaded guilty to Class A drug offences after officers seized drugs, cash and weapons. Sheffield Crown Court heard the pair ran one of the biggest supply lines in the area in 2021 and 2022 - before being snared by a dedicated police operation.

Mohammed Kashef, age 20, of Abbeydale Road, was sentenced to three years for possession with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, and four years for conspiracy to supply, with the sentences to run concurrently. Mustafa Ali, 23, of Crookesmoor Road, was jailed for two-and-a-half years. Both initially denied the charges but later changed their pleas.

PC Nic Wood, of Operation Fortify, said: “Kashef and Ali were running one of the biggest drug supply lines in the area. Drugs can not only blight communities, but they can also lead to devastating consequences and those involved in large-scale drugs enterprises are our number one target.”

Mohammed Kashef, left, and Mustafa Ali, were jailed for drug dealing.

The court heard in December 2021 on Abbeydale Road, uniformed officers saw Kashef place an object down his trousers after he saw them. He was found with more than four grams of crack cocaine with a street value of £500, almost £1,000 cash and a burner phone. He was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, interviewed and bailed.

Seven months later plain clothed officers spotted Kashef and Ali in a car on Abbeydale Road. They pulled it over and found Kashef had more than £650, while Ali had almost seven grams of cocaine, four grams of heroin and a burner phone in his underwear.

Police found 30 grams of crack at Ali’s house, as well as 12 grams of heroin, drug supply equipment, a hunting knife and more than £800. The drugs seized that day had a street value of over £5,000.

The pair were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

