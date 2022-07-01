Reece Greenall was found guilty of numerous child sexual offences against three teenage victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He would befriend his victims on social media, encouraging them to meet him before he would sexually assault them.

Greenall, formerly of Dyke Vale Avenue, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on June 23 where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison. A jury found him guilty of seven counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of rape.

Detective Constable Richard Blakey, from the Sheffield Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: “Greenall has demonstrated that he is a predatory sexual offender, approaching girls who he knew were underage on social media and pestering them with requests to meet.

“The victims told him they were under 16 and yet he persisted in his pursuit of them. When they finally agreed to meet, he would subject them to horrific sexual assaults.

“I have to take this opportunity to commend the bravery of the victims in this investigation, several of whom gave evidence in court as part of Greenall’s trial. He refused to accept responsibility for his offending and as such, his victims had to tell a court about their traumatic experiences.

“They have conducted themselves with incredible courage and maturity, and it is testament to them and their strength that this dangerous sexual offender is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm.

“The guilty verdicts and jail term will never undo the damage he has caused his victims, but I hope they feel they can focus on the future and their recovery from the abuse they have suffered.”

Victims of child sexual exploitation or abuse are urged to report it.

Text the national helpline Say Something on 116 000, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.