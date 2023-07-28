A dangerous Sheffield driver is beginning a prison sentence after he embarked on a dangerous police pursuit, during which he narrowly avoided causing two head-on collisions.

The attention of police officers were first drawn to defendant, Darren Smith, after they saw a green Vauxhall Corsa driven by a male subsequently identified as Smith pull up along side a group of 'known Class A drug users' on Pitsmoor Road, at the junction with Nottingham Street, Pitsmoor on December 21, 2022.

Prosecuting barrister, Verity Barnes, told Sheffield Crown Court that a member of the group got into Smith's car, causing the police officers watching the activity in an unmarked vehicle to pursue the car, which led to the passenger getting out of the vehicle and 'making off at speed'.

The same police officer was travelling in a marked vehicle in the High Greave area of Sheffield at around 3.30pm the following day - December 22, 2022 - when he saw the same green Vauxhall Corsa being driven nearby, a hearing held on July 26, 2023 was told.

Ms Barnes said: "He followed the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop, however he [Smith] immediately reacted to the presence of the marked police car. The officer activated the blue lights and sirens and asked him to stop. The car drove off at speed during wet conditions."

Police began pursuing Smith, aged 42, in his vehicle, and during the course of the 'dangerous' driving the defendant exhibited in the following minutes, Smith was seen to be driving on the wrong side of the road on several occasions, Ms Barnes told the court.

The prosecutor said two head-on collisions were narrowly avoided, due to the actions of the other motorists who had to 'brake sharply' and 'swerve' out of the way of Smith's vehicle.

Ms Barnes said video footage taken by the officers involved in the pursuit showed they were travelling at speeds of 60 miles per hour, in a bid to try and catch up with Smith, of Grimesthorpe Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield.

Smith stopped the Vauxhall Corsa on Rokeby Road, which is in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, and upon exiting the vehicle he sped off along a nearby grass verge in a bid to escape from police, but was detained a by officers on foot at the scene.

He had a number of bank notes bundled up in his fist when he was caught by officers, the court heard.

"Police checks revealed he was disqualified from driving, and was not insured to drive. He was observed to have dropped two mobile phones and a search revealed he had a further quantity of bank notes," Ms Barnes. Bottles of alcohol with the tags still on were found in Barnes' car, as well as at his home, where a quantity of cannabis was also recovered by officers.

Smith was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of a Class B drug, and handling stolen goods at an earlier hearing.

The court was told that Smith has a criminal record spanning between 1999 to the present day, comprised of 29 previous offences from 17 convictions, including entries for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Smith was jailed for 14 months during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Defending, Gordon Aspinall said there had been gaps in Smith's offending, including one between 2014 and 2018, which, Mr Aspinall, suggested 'tends to show that he has the capability, in the right circumstances, to avoid influences that lead to appearances in the court'.

Mr Aspinall said Smith has suffered from alcohol dependency issues for some time, but said the author of his pre-sentence report had not 'totally written him off'. Mr Aspinall said the author said the Probation Service were prepared to work with him, and that there was a recommendation for him to be enrolled on an alcohol treatment programme.

The judge, Recorder Megan Rhys, said she could not ignore Smith's previous convictions for dangerous driving and said she felt she need to pass a sentence of immediate custody.