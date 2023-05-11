News you can trust since 1887
Skelton Lane, Woodhouse: Armed police in Sheffield suburb as man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

A man has been arrested and held in police custody on suspicion of firearm offences following a warrant in a Sheffield suburb.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 11th May 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:04 BST

A man was arrested by South Yorkshire Police this morning (Thursday, May 11) in the Skelton Lane area of Woodhouse, near Sheffield, following a warrant.

The police incident has seen Stagecoach’s Service 25 bus unable to serve the Skelton Lane or Spa Lane loop ‘until further notice’.

A police spokesperson said: “One man has been arrested following a warrant in the Skelton Lane area of Woodhouse, Sheffield, today. He has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is currently in police custody.”

A photo submitted to the Star shows an area of Skelton Lane closed off by police officers.A photo submitted to the Star shows an area of Skelton Lane closed off by police officers.
Skelton Lane, Woodhouse.Skelton Lane, Woodhouse.
