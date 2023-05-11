A man has been arrested and held in police custody on suspicion of firearm offences following a warrant in a Sheffield suburb.

A man was arrested by South Yorkshire Police this morning (Thursday, May 11) in the Skelton Lane area of Woodhouse, near Sheffield, following a warrant.

The police incident has seen Stagecoach’s Service 25 bus unable to serve the Skelton Lane or Spa Lane loop ‘until further notice’.

A police spokesperson said: “One man has been arrested following a warrant in the Skelton Lane area of Woodhouse, Sheffield, today. He has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is currently in police custody.”

A photo submitted to the Star shows an area of Skelton Lane closed off by police officers.