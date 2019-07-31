Sixth arrest in connection with Sheffield murder
A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Sheffield.
The body of Nadeem Qureshi was discovered on land off Station Road in Deepcar on Wednesday, July 24, at 7.15pm.
A post-mortem examination concluded that the 40-year-old Manchester man died as a result of multiple injuries.
A 22-year-old Sheffield man has become the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the death and is currently in custody.
An 18-year-old Sheffield man, arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of murder, has been bailed pending further enquiries. Four other men, aged 23, 34, 30 and 38, arrested on suspicion of murder, also remain on bail. In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries in to Mr Qureshi’s death are continuing and officers remain keen to hear from anyone with information.
“If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident 831 of 24 July 2019 when passing on information.
“You can also report information online, via the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site here - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K07-PO1”