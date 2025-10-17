These latest six individuals have all been circulated as wanted by the force over the last month.
Police want your help to locate all 19 people on this list, however, including those who continue to evade police - years on from their alleged crimes.
They are also wanted by detectives investigating a series of criminal offences.
All of them are believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018.
To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. South Yorkshire's most wanted
2. Alexander Tsekiri
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Alexander Tsekiri.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 16, 2025: "Tsekiri, aged 31, is wanted in connection with a series of violent offences.
"Tsekiri, who is also known as Courtney Weathers, is wanted in connection with six incidents of common assault, two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two of non-fatal strangulation, one incident of making threats to kill, and one of theft.
"These incidents are reported to have taken place in Doncaster between 4 October and 29 October 2024. Since this time, officers have undertaken numerous enquiries in their search for Tsekiri, including carrying out arrest attempts at locations connected to him, and speaking to known associates.
"Tsekiri knows he is wanted and it is believed he is actively evading officers. We now need the public’s help to trace him.
"Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Tsekiri recently, or knows where he may be staying. Officers believe he may be living in London.
"If you see Tsekiri, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 199 of 30 October 2024 when you get in touch."
You can contact police online by reporting via the South Yorkshire Police website.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form. | SYP
3. Dean Noble: Wanted after sentence is increased to nine years' imprisonment
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man and convicted criminal Dean Noble.
Sharing details on October 15, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Noble, age 33, of Worsbrough, Barnsley, is wanted after failing to present himself to begin a custodial prison sentence.
"In May 2021, Noble violently attacked three people at an address in Worsbrough, Barnsley, leaving them with serious injuries. One victim spent many weeks in a coma and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
"Noble was found guilty of two counts of Section 18 assault and one count of Section 47 assault at Sheffield Crown Court in July, and received a two-year suspended sentence.
"Following an appeal by our officers under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, the original sentence was quashed at the Court of Appeal and a new sentence of nine years in prison was imposed.
"Noble is now required to begin his prison sentence but has failed to present himself as instructed.
"We believe Noble is actively evading officers, and now need the public's help in locating him."
4. Malcolm Bennett: wanted in connection with robbery and series of thefts
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Malcolm Bennett.
Speaking on September 25, 2025, a force spokesperson said: "Bennett, age 41, is wanted in connection with a series of thefts and a robbery in the Stainforth and Dunscroft areas, which are alleged to have taken place across August and September.
"Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Bennett recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Bennett has links to the Stainforth, Dunscroft, Thorne and Moorends areas of the city.
"If you see Bennett, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/158388/25 when you get in touch."
