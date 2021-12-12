Six arrested for drink and drug driving as South Yorkshire police attend multiple incidents in one night

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit had a busy night on Saturday (December 11) after making arrests for drink and drug driving and attending other incidents across the region.

The force confirmed that five people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and one for suspected drug driving.

They were also called out to four separate incidents on the M1, A1M, and Sheffield Parkway involving drunk pedestrians walking along the carriageway and attended a number of road traffic collisions.

SYP's Operational Support Unit said: “Saturday Night = Busy!

“Five arrests by us for drink driving & one for drug driving.