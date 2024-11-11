Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘cowardly’ killer fled the scene, leaving his victim to die, after a fight broke out at a house party in South Yorkshire.

Lazarus Makono was tragically stabbed to death at a house party on Co-operative Street in Goldthorpe, Barnsley.

A court heard how a disagreement and fight had broken out between the 26-year-old, also known as ‘Laz’, and two other men at the party, Sipho Pfukani and Terrance Mlotshwa.

Sipho Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years, for the murder of Lazarus Makono at a house party in Barnsley | South Yorkshire Police

The dispute ended with Pfukani, aged 28, of Luxembourg Mews, London, stabbing Lazarus repeatedly before leaving him to die and fleeing the scene.

Pfukani hid from police that night before handing himself in the following day at Nottingham Police Station, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to life, with a minimum jail term of 18 years, after being found guilty of murder on October 28, following a two-week trial.

Lazarus Makono was just 26 when he was stabbed to death at a house party in Goldthorpe, Barnsley | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services had been called at 1.21am on Wednesday, February 21 to a house on Co-operative Street, where officers found Lazarus with stab wounds to his chest.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, Lazarus sadly died at the scene a short time later.

Officers uncovered clothing that had been worn by the men at the time of the murder discarded in a woodland area near to the scene. The knife used to stab Lazarus was also recovered by officers from inside the house.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, the senior investigating officer leading the murder investigation, said: “This was a cruel and senseless knife attack by Pfukani that resulted in the brutal loss of life.

“He cowardly fled the scene, leaving Laz to die and hid from police knowing exactly what he had done. Despite handing himself in to police he still pleaded not guilty to murder.

Terrance Mlotshwa, 28, of Ripley Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to one count of assisting an offender and one count of fraud. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. | South Yorkshire Police

“I’m pleased that Pfukani has now been found guilty of murder and will spend a significant number of years of his life behind bars.

“Although this is a lengthy sentence, nothing can undo the destruction and devastation Pfukani has caused. I hope it gives those who knew Laz a sense of closure and that they can rebuild and move on with their lives."

Terrance Mlotshwa, 28, of Ripley Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, also at Sheffield Crown Court, to one count of assisting an offender and one count of fraud. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.