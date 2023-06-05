Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to identify a dog and its owner, following an incident at a nature reserve in which another dog and a woman were attacked.

The incident is alleged to have taken place near to Silverwood Nature Reserve, Rotherham, between 9.30am and 9.45am on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, when it is reported that a woman and her young child were walking their dog between Hollings Lane, Thrybergh and Woodlaithes Village.

Launching a public appeal today (Monday, June 5, 2023) a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “They were approached by an unknown dog who was being walked off its lead. The dog is alleged to have attacked the victim’s dog, and as she attempted to intervene she suffered puncture wounds to her hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The owner is believed to have struggled to gain control of his dog, during which the victim has fled the scene.

The incident is alleged to have taken place near to Silverwood Nature Reserve, Rotherham between 9:30am and 9:45am on May 31, 2023, when it is reported that a woman and her young child were walking their dog between Hollings Lane, Thrybergh and Woodlaithes Village

“The dog is described as being similar to a Cane Corso or Great Dane, white with black spots, believed to be named ‘Spot’.

“The owner is described as white, aged in his 50s to early 60s with white/grey hair. He was wearing a navy blue anorak, combat trousers and brown boots.

“Officers are working extremely hard across South Yorkshire to ensure that action is taken against dogs and their owners who are a concern to our communities. Early intervention can reduce the dog causing distress or serious injury to further victims.”

The SYP spokesperson added that the force is ‘keen’ to hear from anyone who may have information about the dog or its owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad