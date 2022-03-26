Silverwood Nature Reserve: Fury as South Yorkshire wildlife haven set on fire and littered with Carling cans
A popular nature reserve in South Yorkshire has been set on fire and left littered with Carling cans.
By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 10:57 am
These photos show the damage to Silverwood Nature Reserve, on the border of Wickersley and Thrybergh in Rotherham, where vandals on motorbikes also churned up the earth with their tyres.
They were shared by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s off-road bikes team, who said: “It appears the reed beds, home to a wealth of wildlife, have been set on fire. Lots of cans of Carling, vehicle parts and tyre tracks.”
Police added: “They are accessing the site illegally off Hollins Lane/Vale Road. Please report!”
