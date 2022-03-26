These photos show the damage to Silverwood Nature Reserve, on the border of Wickersley and Thrybergh in Rotherham, where vandals on motorbikes also churned up the earth with their tyres.

They were shared by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s off-road bikes team, who said: “It appears the reed beds, home to a wealth of wildlife, have been set on fire. Lots of cans of Carling, vehicle parts and tyre tracks.”

Police added: “They are accessing the site illegally off Hollins Lane/Vale Road. Please report!”

Fire damage at Silverwood Nature Reserve in Rotherham, South Yorkshire