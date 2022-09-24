A group was reported to have forced entry into Silversmiths, on Arundel Street, between 1.40am and 7am, on Wednesday, September 14.

It is understood by South Yorkshire Police that during the six hour period the suspects stole alcohol, electronic equipment and cash.

Officers havae released CCTV footage of four people, three men and a woman, they believe could hold information about the burglary and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

South Yorkshire Police want to trace these people over a burglary at Silversmiths restaurant in Sheffield

Anyone with information can contact the police webchat service, its online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/165516/22. Access webchat and the online portal via the South Yorkshire Police website.

Those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Police have released images of people they would like to help them with their enquiries after a Sheffield burglary.