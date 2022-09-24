Silversmiths Sheffield: Police release CCTV images of four people wanted over restaurant burglary
Police in Sheffield are trying to identify and locate four people wanted over a burglary at a city centre restaurant.
A group was reported to have forced entry into Silversmiths, on Arundel Street, between 1.40am and 7am, on Wednesday, September 14.
It is understood by South Yorkshire Police that during the six hour period the suspects stole alcohol, electronic equipment and cash.
Officers havae released CCTV footage of four people, three men and a woman, they believe could hold information about the burglary and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
Anyone with information can contact the police webchat service, its online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/165516/22. Access webchat and the online portal via the South Yorkshire Police website.
Those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.