Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

South Yorkshire crime: 3 shotguns and machete seized in organised crime and exploitation crackdown

Seven people were arrested at various car washes, and £3,000 in cash was seized.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT
Eleven arrests were made across Barnsley yesterday (November 1), for offences including robbery, possession of drugs with intent to supply, immigration offences and assault. 

Seven people were arrested at five hand car washes for immigration offences, and £3,000 in cash was seized from one of the locations.

Early morning warrants executed at five separate addresses lead to one arrest, and three shotguns, a machete, and cannabis plants were seized.

Police officers took part in the "highly visible" Operation Duxford and Operation Bubbles yesterday (November 1)Police officers took part in the "highly visible" Operation Duxford and Operation Bubbles yesterday (November 1)
Barnsley Chief Inspector John Mallows said: “Exploitation and modern slavery is something we are committed to tackling, not just in Barnsley but across the whole of South Yorkshire, and it is our goal to protect those who are most vulnerable and at risk.”

Operation Bubbles, SYP’s specific approach to tackle modern slavery and exploitation at hand car washes, carried out the safeguarding visits at the car wash which led to the arrests.

“We’ve seen some great results from yesterday’s day of action, particularly related to the safeguarding visits made at the hand car washes. 

Mallows added: “These days of action also allow us to focus on specific areas where we can speak to local residents and get their views and insight into issues that are affecting them.”

Operation Duxford is the policing operation which includes these targeted days of action to crack down on crime in South Yorkshire, and yesterday led to officers and partners engaging with over 1,300 people in the community.

Alongside Barnsley Council, officers carried out visits to petrol stations experiencing issues with petrol thefts, visits to young people identified as at risk of exploitation, and joint town centre patrols to provide support to those presenting as homeless.

