More must be done to prevent shoplifting in Sheffield, it has been claimed, after South Yorkshire was branded a hotspot for the crime.

Sheffield BID, an organisation representing businesses in the city centre, said ‘more action and stronger deterrents’ are needed.

Its call came after South Yorkshire was ranked among the UK’s top three shoplifting hotspots.

Diane Jarvis of Sheffield BID said: “This is by no means a victimless crime.”

A recent report by Bionic found that South Yorkshire Police logs the third highest rate of shoplifting crimes in the UK with 11.5 shoplifting crimes per 1,000 people.

This figure is slightly higher than in West Yorkshire, which recorded a total of 10 shoplifting crimes per 1,000 people

The national average is 7.1 shoplifting offences per 1000 people.

In 2023, 13,798 shoplifting crimes were logged by South Yorkshire Police.

The location in South Yorkshire which logged the most shoplifting crimes was Doncaster, with 1,504 offences logged.

The worst month for shoplifting in the South Yorkshire Police area was April, when 1,302 incidents logged.

January was the month with the fewest logged crimes, with 981 crimes logged.

Ms Jarvis said: “Shoplifting has a significant impact on local businesses who face direct financial losses from stolen goods. This can be particularly damaging for small retailers who operate on thin margins.

“To combat shoplifting, businesses often need to invest in additional security measures such as security guards, surveillance systems and implementing anti-theft technologies.

“To offset losses from theft, businesses may raise prices on goods and service which can deter customers and reduce overall sales.

“Shoplifting incidents lead to confrontations, putting employees at risk. Persistent shoplifting can lead to business closures, resulting in job losses and reduced access to goods and services.

“It’s important to note that shoplifting is frequently underreported across the UK. The higher number of incidents in our region may indicate more thorough reporting practices, which is essential for effectively tackling this significant issue.

“Reform on a national scale is needed to address the increasing severity. The intention to repeal the low-value shoplifting offence and to recognise assaults on retail workers as a standalone offence is a positive step.

“But more action and stronger deterrents are needed.

“Retailers are often dealing with bold, prolific criminals who act without fear of repercussions.

“A nationally coordinated response is required to reduce shoplifting, protect businesses, and ensure the safety of retail workers. More can and should be done.

“Sheffield BID is committed to advocating for these changes and supporting our local business community in every possible way.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.