Shoplifter who attacked emergency worker banned from Sheffield city centre
A serial shoplifter who attacked an emergency worker has been banned from coming into Sheffield city centre.
Repeat offender Stephen Hopkinson, of Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, faces the three year ban after it was imposed by Sheffield magistrates this week.
He had pleaded guilty to multiple offences of shoplifting, assaulting an emergency worker, battery, and racially aggravated public order.
South Yorkshire Police say they were able to build a strong case against Hopkinson despite him refusing to comment in several police interviews. He has now been sentenced to 28 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and given a rehabilitation activity requirement.
Hopkinson must also pay £400 in compensation.
Police have said in a statement that over a number of months, the 36-year-old repeatedly entered stores across Sheffield and stole goods worth hundreds of pounds. Among the stores he targeted were the Tesco supermarket in West Street, Heron Foods in Haymarket, and the Superdrug in Fargate.
At a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on June 4, Hopkinson was also made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
The CBO, which is valid for three years, states Hopkinson must not remain on any retail or commercial premises if asked to leave by an owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner / occupier of such premises.
He is also banned from entering Sheffield city centre unless he is attending appointments with solicitors by prior arrangement; attending Court appearances; attending appointments with the Benefits Agency by prior arrangement; attending appointments with Probation Service by prior arrangement; or attending appointments with NHS services / substance misuse services by prior arrangement
Police can apply for Criminal Behaviour Orders when dealing with people who are engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour. Once imposed, the punishment for a breach is up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine (or both) if the offender is 18 or over.
PC Anthony Nicholls said: "Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It creates a sense of lawlessness in an area and directly affects people working in stores across our city who should be able to feel safe at work.
"Hopkinson has proven himself to be a violent offender and everyone who lives, shops or works in the city centre should know his face.
“I am pleased with the result achieved in court and would like to remind Hopkinson that if he breaks the terms of his CBO, he could face significant jail time."