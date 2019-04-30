A shop near Sheffield is cordoned off and is to be assessed by structural engineers after a car ploughed into the building in an early morning smash.

Police officers were deployed to the Nisa store on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at around 2.50am after reports that a car had struck the building.

CRIME: Police ‘disgusted’ at theft of elderly woman’s purse containing photo of late husband

The brickwork and metal shutters were damaged in the collision.

READ MORE: Firefighters called to Sheffield suburb amid gas explosion fears

The car involved, believed to be a black Toyota Aygo, left the scene and has not yet been traced.

POLICE: Valuable Rolex watch discovered missing after man gets taxi on way home from night out in Sheffield

Derbyshire Constabulary said it is unable to confirm whether the incident is being treated as a ram raid.

In a statement, the force said: “Due to structural damage to the doors and surrounding wall, the structure of the building will need to be assessed to ensure it is safe to enter before any further investigations can take place.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident 19000218259.