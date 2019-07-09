Shocking video reveals chaotic scenes on Sheffield street as shopkeeper 'attacked with machete'
Shocking video footage has emerged showing the chaotic scenes on a Sheffield street after a shopkeeper ‘was attacked with a machete’.
The video, posted on Facebook, shows groups of people outside a shop screaming in horror as others are dragged away from the shop.
Screams can be heard as the group then moves up the street away from the store as sirens are heard in the background.
Crowds then gather in front of the store again as police arrive on the scene.
Eyewitnesses reported that a man had ‘attacked a shopkeeper with a machete’ and ‘lashed out’ at customers at another business.
Police confirmed that a man had been detained by police after reports he was carrying a knife.
They added that the man arrested had suffered minor injuries and had been taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield at around 1.30pm today to reports of a man in possession of a knife.
“A man has been detained by police.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is closed while officers continue their enquiries.
“The incident is not thought to be terrorism related.”