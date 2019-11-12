Shocking timeline of how evil Sarah Barrass murdered her two sons in their Sheffield home
Evil Sheffield mum Sarah Barrass, 35, will be sentenced today for the murders of her two sons in their Shiregreen home in May.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:52 pm
She has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today with co-accused Brandon Machin, 39, after pleading guilty to the killing of Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14 respectively.
The pair have also admitted conspiracy to murder six of the female defendant's children, including Tristan and Blake, and five counts of attempted murder.
This is the shocking timeline of the murders.