Sarah Barrass and the Shiregreen murder scene

Shocking timeline of how evil Sarah Barrass murdered her two sons in their Sheffield home

Evil Sheffield mum Sarah Barrass, 35, will be sentenced today for the murders of her two sons in their Shiregreen home in May.

By Dan Windham
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:52 pm

She has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today with co-accused Brandon Machin, 39, after pleading guilty to the killing of Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14 respectively.

The pair have also admitted conspiracy to murder six of the female defendant's children, including Tristan and Blake, and five counts of attempted murder.

This is the shocking timeline of the murders.

Emergency services were called to a home on Gregg House Road, in Shiregreen, this morning at around 7.30am

An air ambulance landed in the grounds of nearby Hartley Brook Primary Academy

Six children were taken to hospital, where two boys, aged 13 and 14, later died.

The four younger children remained in hospital, where police said they they were conscious.

