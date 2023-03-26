Shocking picture shows injuries inflicted on woman during 'appalling incident' outside Sheffield pub

These are the shocking injuries a woman attacked outside a Sheffield pub was left with, as the man and woman convicted over her assault walked away from court with suspended sentences.

The incident took place outside the Jack in a Box pub on Silkstone Road, Hackenthorpe, on August 7, 2021 and involved defendants Reece Fanty, aged 27, and 20-year-old Lenayah Herriott.

During a March 24, 2023 hearing, prosecuting barrister, Michael Masson, said an ‘altercation’ broke out as two groups left the pub, and the complainant, Sarah Williams, was subsequently assaulted.

Mr Masson showed CCTV of the incident to the Honorary Recorder of Hull and the East Riding, Judge John Thackray KC, who noted that Fanty, of Dyke Vale Avenue, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, could be seen ‘throwing a bottle into the crowd’; while Herriott began ‘throwing punches’ after joining the assault on Ms Williams.

During a March 24, 2023 hearing, prosecuting barrister, Michael Masson, said an ‘altercation’ broke out as two groups left the Jack in the Pub, and the complainant, Sarah Williams, was subsequently assaulted leaving her with the injuries pictured here

Judge Thackray said Herriott, of Greenland Drive, Greenland, Sheffield, also appeared to be ‘kicking’ Ms Williams, based on what he could see on the CCTV; but Mr Masson said Herriott’s basis of plea – which was accepted by the prosecution – stated that she was ‘in fact hobbling because she had broken her shoe’.

Ms Williams received a number of injuries during the course of the incident, but in a victim personal statement summarised to the hearing at Hull Crown Court, she said her injuries were ‘deeper than cuts and bruises’.

Mr Masson added: “Ms Williams suffered as a result of the after-effects…[she says] the worst part was that her daughter was witness to it all. She saw her mother attacked, it must have been traumatic for her.”

“This is trauma they will both have to live with,” Mr Masson said, before telling the court that Ms Williams was grateful to her daughter for ‘intervening'.

Defendants Reece Fanty, aged 27, and 20-year-old Lenayah Herriott were sentenced during a hearing held at Hull Crown Court on Friday, March 24, 2023

Judge Thackray noted: “It affected her ability to go to work.”

Mr Masson said the defendants, neither of whom have previous criminal convictions, were initially charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the attack on Ms Williams. However, prosecutors later accepted guilty pleas from the two defendants to the charge of affray – which carries a lower maximum sentence –at an earlier hearing.

Representing Fanty, Jeremy Barton said his client was a man of ‘hitherto good character,’ but acknowledged there was ‘no excuse’ for his actions.

“There is some background of animosity between these two groups,” said Mr Barton, adding that his client would not ‘repeat’ the behaviour exhibited during the assault.

“He’s a care worker, which he’s done for a number of years, and looks after young adults who are vulnerable. He has a responsible role,” Mr Barton said.

Discussing the possible sentences that could be passed, Amber Walker, defending Herriott, said her client would not be suitable for unpaid work “arising out of an autism spectrum disorder”.

Sentencing Fanty and Herriott, Judge Thackray told the pair: “This was an appalling incident, captured as it was on CCTV…people are sick of behaviour like this in pubs.”

“Whatever the background, you have got to turn the other cheek and not get involved – as you clearly did,” he added.

Judge Thackray sentenced Fanty to six months’ custody, suspended for 12 months, and Herriott to seven months’ custody, suspended for 12 months, with the difference in their sentence based on the stage at which they entered their guilty pleas.

Fanty was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay £250 in compensation; while Herriott was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £100 compensation.

