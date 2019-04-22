Shocking photos reveal extent of fire damage at South Yorkshire beauty spot

These photos show the extent of the damage at a South Yorkshire beauty spot which was ravaged by fire.

Flames tore through Ulley Country Park in Rotherham last night, scorching a swathe of land believed to be the size of around 80 football pitches.

Damage to Ulley Country Park in Rotherham following a huge fire (pic: @UlleyRanger)

A park ranger today shared these photos of the aftermath, and thanked firefighters for preventing even greater harm being done.

He said: “Massive thanks go out to South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue today for their tireless work in bringing the large fire on our Morthen Arm under control last night. Fire personnel and equipment are still on site so please take care. All paths remain open.

“The damage is pretty extensive and a large amount of valuable bird nesting habitat has been lost.”

Firefighters were called to the park, beside Ulley Reservoir, at around 7.45pm on Sunday and were battling the blaze until around 2.30am this morning.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

