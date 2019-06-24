Shocking photo shows van swerving to avoid blind man forced onto Sheffield road by badly parked cars
A van driver had to ‘swerve dramatically’ to avoid hitting a blind man who was forced onto a road in Sheffield by badly parked cars.
Police shared this shocking photo of the near miss earlier today to highlight the dangers posed by cars blocking the city’s footpaths.
They said the man had been led onto the road in Lowfields by his guide dog, whose path was blocked by vehicles parked across the pavement.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “We are often contacted by members of the public who report concerns about people blocking pavements. However, earlier today one of our officers witnessed the potential effects first-hand in Lowfields, Sheffield.
“The van, travelling in front of the police vehicle, had to swerve dramatically to avoid the elderly gentleman walking in the road.
“What made it even more worrying was that the man was being lead in to the road by his guide dog which was avoiding the parked cars, which were across the pavement.
“Please take other vulnerable road users into account when parking your car, so that they can safely go about their business.”