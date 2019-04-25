This is the shocking aftermath of the Spital Hill crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Burngreave at around 3.45pm on Wednesday after a taxi sped into the back of a Nissan Duke as it waited in traffic.

Spital Hill crash - Credit: Prince Raoof

Shocking CCTV footage of the incident showed the Nissan crashing into the car in front before spinning out across the road.

The road was closed and traffic was brought to a standstill as firefighters cut one of the drivers free from the car.

Dramatic new video footage has now emerged showing the full scale of the damage caused by the crash.

In the video, taken by , four crumpled cars can be seen in the middle of the road with debris and car parts covering the street.

Spital Hill crash - Credit: Prince Raoof

An ambulance is on the scene as shocked residents pour out onto the road to try and help those involved.

One mum said she had a lucky escape during the crash with her and two young children narrowly avoiding injury.

Chelle Louise Markey was taking her two young daughters to gymnastics at the time of the crash when she saw the Nissan Duke careering towards them.

Luckily the car swerved out of the way ‘at the last minute’ leaving her and her two young girls unharmed but ‘severely shaken’.

Spital Hill crash - Credit: Prince Raoof

She said: “I was coming around the corner heading up towards Tesco and just saw the Nissan Duke hurtling towards me into my path.

“Thankfully it swerved out the way just at the last minute. He nearly ploughed through my windscreen and I had bits of their bonnet on my car.

“I’ve never seen a crash like it. I was petrified at the time; people were getting out to help but I thought it would be best to stay in my car with my two little girls. I didn’t want to leave them.

“I’ve been trying to piece the crash together in my mind and the CCTV footage has just brought it all back.”

Police have confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the crash and a man has now been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Chelle said that her two young daughters, aged seven and four, were left ‘very quiet and shaken’ after witnessing the crash.

She said: “They didn’t speak about it much at first until I had to get them in the car to do the school run this morning. My head still feels like it's in a bit of a daze.”