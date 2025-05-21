Shepperson Road Hillsborough: Shock as man goes on rampage with metal pole on Sheffield street
South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene late on Monday night after several cars had been attacked, with windscreens and windows reported as shattered by the man.
Local reports suggest he ran from the scene after the attacks.
The incident happened on Shepperson Road, just across Middlewood Road from Hillsborough Park.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were investigating the vandalism.
Police told The Star in a statement: “On Monday, May 19 at 9.57pm we received reports of a man causing damage to vehicle on Shepperson Road in Sheffield.
“It is reported a man, using a metal pole, caused damage to three vehicles before leaving the scene.
“Officers attended and searched the surrounding area but the man was not located.”
Enquires into the incident are ongoing, police added
