Police have been called in after reports of a man going on the rampage with a metal bar on a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the scene late on Monday night after several cars had been attacked, with windscreens and windows reported as shattered by the man.

Local reports suggest he ran from the scene after the attacks.

Shepperson Road in Hillsborough where a man smashed several car windows with a metal bar. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

The incident happened on Shepperson Road, just across Middlewood Road from Hillsborough Park.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were investigating the vandalism.

Police told The Star in a statement: “On Monday, May 19 at 9.57pm we received reports of a man causing damage to vehicle on Shepperson Road in Sheffield.

“It is reported a man, using a metal pole, caused damage to three vehicles before leaving the scene.

“Officers attended and searched the surrounding area but the man was not located.”

Enquires into the incident are ongoing, police added