Shiregreen: Teen arrested after cannabis factory with crop worth £200k found at Sheffield house
The factory was found during a police raid carried out at an address in the Shiregreen area of the city on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).
A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The team executed a warrant at an address in Shiregreen under the misuse of drugs act.
“Cannabis with a street value estimated at around £200,000 was seized.
“A 19 year old male was arrested for production of a controlled drug.
“He was charged later that day before appearing before magistrates the following morning.
“He is now on remand in prison awaiting trial at Crown Court.”
The spokesperson continued by saying ‘tackling drug supply is a key priority for the team so if you have any information please reports via 101, online on our website or anonymously via Crimestoppers’.