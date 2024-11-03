Shiregreen: Teen arrested after cannabis factory with crop worth £200k found at Sheffield house

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 05:15 BST
A 19-year-old male has been remanded into custody, after a cannabis factory with a crop worth £200,000 was discovered at a Sheffield house.

The factory was found during a police raid carried out at an address in the Shiregreen area of the city on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The team executed a warrant at an address in Shiregreen under the misuse of drugs act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The factory was found during a police raid carried out at an address in the Shiregreen area of the city on Tuesday (October 29, 2024)placeholder image
The factory was found during a police raid carried out at an address in the Shiregreen area of the city on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) | Adobe/SYP

“Cannabis with a street value estimated at around £200,000 was seized.

“A 19 year old male was arrested for production of a controlled drug.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

“He was charged later that day before appearing before magistrates the following morning.

“He is now on remand in prison awaiting trial at Crown Court.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson continued by saying ‘tackling drug supply is a key priority for the team so if you have any information please reports via 101, online on our website or anonymously via Crimestoppers’.

Related topics:SheffieldDrugs
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice