A police cordon is in place on a Sheffield estate this morning, with roads closed off and officers standing guard.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that a section of Shiregreen has been sealed off by police since around 8pm yesterday.

A police cordon is in place in Shiregreen this morning | Alastair Ulke

The cordon seals off part of Nether Shire Lane, with the junctions of Perkyn Road and Godric Road also taped off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a heavy police presence on the city estate but as yet South Yorkshire Police has not disclosed the nature of the incident which triggered the response.

A resident at the scene this morning told The Star there are unconfirmed rumours of a stabbing, alleged to have been witnessed by children.

Police officers in Shiregreen this morning | Alastair Ulke

Another resident said: “I was home around 8pm when I heard this screaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to the window. A man was asking someone else ‘I need help, I need an ambulance’.

“There was a car, but it drove away.

“An ambulance came and took him away with the blue lights on.

“It was a bit scary. I’ve got kids in the house and they were scared.”

More to follow.