Shiregreen: Photos and video from large police cordon on Sheffield estate amid reports of 'screaming'
It is understood that a section of Shiregreen has been sealed off by police since around 8pm yesterday.
The cordon seals off part of Nether Shire Lane, with the junctions of Perkyn Road and Godric Road also taped off.
There is a heavy police presence on the city estate but as yet South Yorkshire Police has not disclosed the nature of the incident which triggered the response.
A resident at the scene this morning told The Star there are unconfirmed rumours of a stabbing, alleged to have been witnessed by children.
Another resident said: “I was home around 8pm when I heard this screaming.
“I went to the window. A man was asking someone else ‘I need help, I need an ambulance’.
“There was a car, but it drove away.
“An ambulance came and took him away with the blue lights on.
“It was a bit scary. I’ve got kids in the house and they were scared.”
More to follow.