Three teenagers have been released on bail following a double stabbing in Sheffield that landed two men in hospital.

On Thursday, June 13, a police cordon and police vehicles were seen on Shiregreen Lane in the Wincobank area of the city.

The Star can now reveal that South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of a double stabbing that has left one man in hospital over a week later.

A police cordon was erected on Shiregreen Lane in the Wincobank area of Sheffield | Google

A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, June 12, two men attended hospital with stab wounds. One of the men, aged 19, was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital.

“An investigation was launched, and a scene was established on the location of Shiregreen Lane and Jenkin Road on June 13.

“Two 18-year-old men were arrested on June 14, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on June 15.

“All three men have been released on bail, and enquiries are ongoing.”