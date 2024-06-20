Shiregreen Lane: Teen seriously injured and three men arrested after double stabbing in Sheffield
On Thursday, June 13, a police cordon and police vehicles were seen on Shiregreen Lane in the Wincobank area of the city.
The Star can now reveal that South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports of a double stabbing that has left one man in hospital over a week later.
A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, June 12, two men attended hospital with stab wounds. One of the men, aged 19, was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital.
“An investigation was launched, and a scene was established on the location of Shiregreen Lane and Jenkin Road on June 13.
“Two 18-year-old men were arrested on June 14, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on June 15.
“All three men have been released on bail, and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information in relation to the incident can contact the police by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/107819/24. Alternatively, CrimeStoppers can be contacted anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.