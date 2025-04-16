Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors on a Sheffield estate where a famous working men’s club is being targeted by vandals are promising action.

Last week Shiregreen Working Men’s Club in Shiregreen was targeted by arsonists for the second time this year, causing widespread damage to the once-popular venue that famously featured in the final scene of The Full Monty film.

Over recent years, the site has become a haven for anti-social behaviour (ASB), after closing its doors for good in 2018.

Multiple suggestions for the plot of land have been put forward, including demolishing the club to make way for flats in a proposal that was shot down by Sheffield City Council after a petition objecting the idea received 1,000 signatures.

Many neighbours who spoke to The Star however called for such action, saying that those wanting to see the glory days of the club brought back are ‘living in the past’.

They also repeatedly said that they fear this type of attack will ‘happen again’.

Two local councillors have now weighed in on the issue, promising to work with police to find solutions to protect the site moving forward.

Coun Dawn Dale and Coun Mark Rusling said: “We are appalled by the recent fires deliberately started at the Shiregreen Club, a site which is so iconic in our city’s history.

“These fires put Shiregreen residents and their property in danger.

“Following the recent fire, South Yorkshire Police have started an arson investigation and we support that.

“We are working with council officers to better secure the site and to bring it back into appropriate use.”

