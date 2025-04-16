Shiregreen: Councillors weigh in on Full Monty club drama after spate of vandalism

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 07:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Councillors on a Sheffield estate where a famous working men’s club is being targeted by vandals are promising action.

Last week Shiregreen Working Men’s Club in Shiregreen was targeted by arsonists for the second time this year, causing widespread damage to the once-popular venue that famously featured in the final scene of The Full Monty film.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Over recent years, the site has become a haven for anti-social behaviour (ASB), after closing its doors for good in 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Multiple suggestions for the plot of land have been put forward, including demolishing the club to make way for flats in a proposal that was shot down by Sheffield City Council after a petition objecting the idea received 1,000 signatures.

Many neighbours who spoke to The Star however called for such action, saying that those wanting to see the glory days of the club brought back are ‘living in the past’.

They also repeatedly said that they fear this type of attack will ‘happen again’.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two local councillors have now weighed in on the issue, promising to work with police to find solutions to protect the site moving forward.

Coun Dawn Dale and Coun Mark Rusling said: “We are appalled by the recent fires deliberately started at the Shiregreen Club, a site which is so iconic in our city’s history.

“These fires put Shiregreen residents and their property in danger.

“Following the recent fire, South Yorkshire Police have started an arson investigation and we support that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are working with council officers to better secure the site and to bring it back into appropriate use.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:The Full MontyResidentsNeighboursCouncillorsPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice