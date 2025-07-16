Shirecliffe: Court order forbids people from entering Sheffield flat linked with drug use and prostitution
The flat on Shirecliffe Road was linked to drug use and prostitution that is said to have gone on 24 hours a day.
Nearby residents described the ongoing anti-social behaviour issues as ‘unbearable’, with police being called out multiple times.
On July 14), after a series of complaints, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court issued a full closure order.
This order will be in place for three months and forbids any person, other than those representing the council or police, to enter the property.
A spokesperson for Sheffield North East NPT said: “A property on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield was closed yesterday after the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team secured a full closure order for three months.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
“Local residents had described the anti-social behaviour coming from the address as unbearable, with anti-social behaviour linked to drug use and prostitution going on 24 hours a day.
“Officers attended the flat on a number of occasions finding evidence of drug use and graffiti in the communal areas around the flat and inside the flat itself.
“If you have any information relating to drug supply linked to properties in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area please contact Sgt Ben Hall on 07557254870 or email [email protected].”