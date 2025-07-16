A property in Shirecliffe will be locked up for three months after anti-social behaviour complaints connected to prostitution and drugs.

The flat on Shirecliffe Road was linked to drug use and prostitution that is said to have gone on 24 hours a day.

Nearby residents described the ongoing anti-social behaviour issues as ‘unbearable’, with police being called out multiple times.

Police have secured a court order preventing people from entering a flat linked to drug use and prostitution. | SYP

On July 14), after a series of complaints, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court issued a full closure order.

This order will be in place for three months and forbids any person, other than those representing the council or police, to enter the property.

A spokesperson for Sheffield North East NPT said: “A property on Shirecliffe Road in Sheffield was closed yesterday after the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team secured a full closure order for three months.

“Local residents had described the anti-social behaviour coming from the address as unbearable, with anti-social behaviour linked to drug use and prostitution going on 24 hours a day.

“Officers attended the flat on a number of occasions finding evidence of drug use and graffiti in the communal areas around the flat and inside the flat itself.

“If you have any information relating to drug supply linked to properties in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area please contact Sgt Ben Hall on 07557254870 or email [email protected].”