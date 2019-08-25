Sheffield's Ecclesall Road closed by police after major incident
A busy Sheffield road has been closed following a major incident on Sunday night.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 23:16
More than a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene on Ecclesall Road, with the road closed off from the junction of Collegiate Crescent to near Marks and Spencers.
South Yorkshire Police Collision Investigation Team were at the scene as of 10.45pm.
The road had been busy than usual for a Sunday as people took advantage of the bank holiday in the various bars and restaurants.
Some members of the public reported on social media that up to 20 police cars had originally attended the scene.
More to follow