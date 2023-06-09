News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
Danish homeware retailer announced for city centre store
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack

Sheffield's 6 worst streets for possession of weapon reports made to the police

The six Sheffield streets pictured here are the worst ones in the city for possession of weapon reports, according to newly-released police data.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the six worst streets in the city for reports of people possessing weapons in April 2023.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Possession of a weapon is a serious criminal offence, which carries a maximum sentence of four years. Weapons included within the legal definition, include knives, firearms, pepper spray and any other object that can be used as a weapon.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The six locations pictured here are the Sheffield streets where police received the highest number of reports relating to possession of weapons in April 2023

1. Possession of weapons.jpg

The six locations pictured here are the Sheffield streets where police received the highest number of reports relating to possession of weapons in April 2023 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Elm Road, Beighton, with 3

2. On or near Elm Road, Beighton: 3 reports of possession of weapons

The highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Elm Road, Beighton, with 3 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The joint second-highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Toppham Road, Lowedges, with 2

3. On or near Toppham Road, Lowedges: 2 reports of possession of weapons

The joint second-highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Toppham Road, Lowedges, with 2 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The joint second-highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse, with 2

4. On or near Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse: 2 reports of possession of weapons

The joint second-highest number of reports of possession of weapons in Sheffield in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse, with 2 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2