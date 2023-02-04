A Sheffield woman was left shaken after robbers forced their way into her home and threatened her before taking jewellery and a vintage Rolex.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident, which is reported to have happened around 6.30pm on January 7, 2023. It is reported three masked men forced entry to the woman’s home on Pickard Crescent, causing damage as they did so.

The men then threatened the woman, who is in her 40s, before stealing “a quantity of jewellery” and a vintage Rolex watch. The victim was understandably shaken from the incident, but thankfully not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officers have released images of some of the jewellery pieces that were taken. They would like to hear from anyone who may hold information about where the items are or who is responsible for the robbery. South Yorkshire Police are also keen to speak to anyone living locally who may have witnessed the group prior to or after the robbery, or who may have video doorbell footage that could help the investigation.

A woman in Sheffield was left shaken after masked men entered her home. Pictured is the jewellery stolen in the raid.

You can contact police via live webchat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 744 of January 7, 2023. Anyone with images or footage to share can email this to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the email subject.