A woman from Sheffield has been left questioning how she is supposed to feel safe after she claims she was assaulted by a stranger in broad daylight in the car park of a supermarket.

Amber Cooke, aged 28, from Walkey, has spoken out after being reportedly assaulted by a stranger in the car park of Lidl, on Stannington Road, Malin Bridge. The incident, which happened on June 15, has left her feeling ‘really anxious’ to leave her home, as the police have not yet been able to identify the culprit.

Amber, who works in hospitality, said: “I have anxiety anyway, but I do really well with it. This has just set me back. I have to build up the courage to leave the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't feel safe walking around now, knowing that something like that could happen to me in Sheffield.”

Amber Cooke has spoken publicly after she was reportedly assaulted by an unknown man in the car park of Lidl, on Stannington Road, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they received a report on June 15 at around 5.20pm that a woman aged in her 20s had been assaulted by an unknown man in a supermarket car park on Stannington Road.

A spokesperson said: “It is understood that the woman was putting shopping in her car when the man grabbed her, before walking away. The woman was not injured but was left shaken by the incident.”

However, following a four-day police probe, Amber was told that the investigation had been ruled as ‘outcome 18’, meaning it has been filed pending further lines of enquiry becoming available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Lidl has CCTV in the store, but they haven't got any in the car park, even though they've got signs all over the carpark saying ‘we've got CCTV’.

There are multiple signs in the car park of Lidl stating that CCTV is in operation.

“What if this happens to another female customer? How am I supposed to feel safe as a woman when I can’t even shop in a supermarket without something like this happening?”

A Lidl spokesperson said: “As this is now a police matter we are unable to share any further details, but we will of course support the authorities and help in any way we can.”