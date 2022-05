Sophie Epton, 35, of Callow Drive has been charged with making nuisance calls on a public electronic network under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2013.

The charges are in connection to 21 calls being made to 999 during which Epton failed to speak to the operator.

Epton has been released on police bail and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 22 June.