Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 22 how Kate Marshall, aged 42, of Murdock Road, at Southey Green, Sheffield, torched clothing and other items in her bedroom and sat outside her home in the middle of the night as her next door neighbours woke to the potential danger.

Prosecuting barrister Ian West said Marshall had warned her neighbour who lived in the same terraced row of properties that she wanted to throw a match at her home and she even phoned the police just over two hours before the blaze erupted to say she thought she was about to kill someone.

Mr West added: “Prior to the incident the defendant made a call to the police at 10.55pm and Ms Marshall said I think you need to send the police around for me and take me to a secure unit because I think I’m going to kill someone. Police officers could not attend due to operational demand.”

The next door neighbour was woken by a crackling sound, according to Mr West, and she heard a window popping and smashing and she saw Marshall outside on her driveway as the defendant’s own house was burning.

Mr West said firefighters found the blaze contained in a bedroom of Marshall’s home and it is believed that a naked flame was used to ignite clothes and other contents on the bedroom floor.

He added: “The defendant made a further call to police at 1.30am to say she thinks she tried to set fire to her bedroom and the fire service are there now.”

Marshall, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to recklessly committing arson.

The neighbour, who had been at home with another adult and four children, stated: “This has been a really terrifying and emotional ordeal for me and my family. I am very grateful there was no injury caused to me or my family.”

She added: “This could have been a devastating incident and it’s scary to think what the consequences could have been.”

Clarkson Baptiste, defending, said Marshall had made a call for help but, with no blame to be apportioned to the police, officers were not able to able to respond.

Mr Baptiste added that Marshall has suffered trauma in her life and she has had mental health problems but following her release from prison support will be available.

Judge Rachael Harrison, who sentenced Marshall to 31 months of custody, told her: “You threatened to set fire to the property but your neighbour did not believe you and you warned the police that night what you feared you were going to do.