Sheffield woman charged following 'Nazi' graffiti on people's homes in Jordanthorpe
Reports came into police on September 14 about incidents of criminal damage in Jordanthorpe.
It is understood that someone wrote the word ‘Nazi’ on people’s doors in black paint.
An investigation by local officers has led to a 37-year-old woman being charged with three counts of criminal damage and two counts of harassment.
She has been remanded in custody after an appearance at court.
A South Yorkshrie Police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by the Gleadless Valley Neighbourhood Team, a 37-year-old woman has been charged following a series of incidents of criminal damage and harassment in the Jordanthorpe area.
“The charges follow a series of criminal damage incidents in which graffiti was sprayed on a number of houses and local residents were reportedly subjected to harassment.”
The woman will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on November 6.