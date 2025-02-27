A woman has been spared prison for assaulting a man at Sheffield Railway Station.

Zulfa Beshere Mohamed, aged 31, of Willoughby Street, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm for the incident on May 4, 2023.

Sheffield Magistrate’s Court heard on February 7 how Mohamed assaulted the victim on Platform 1 of the busy station.

She was found guilty after a trial and handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She must also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days.

The defendant was ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the victim, a £154 victim surcharge, and £300 in court costs.