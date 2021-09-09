Sheffield woman arrested over abusive online comments after Afghan boy’s death is released

The 42-year-old was arrested on August 20 on suspicion of malicious communications and racially aggravated public order offences.

The boy, Mohammed Munib Majeedi, was a refugee whose family escaped the Taliban and arrived in the UK earlier in the same month to seek asylum.

It was reported that Mohammed fell from the window of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel in Blonk Street at around 2.30pm on August 18.

Following the woman's arrest, Acting Detective Inspector Lee Corker reminded the members of the public that comments made online can have serious consequences.

He had said: "Hate speech or hate crimes will not be tolerated in person or online, and will be dealt with robustly by officers."

The inquest into Mohammed's death was opened at Sheffield Coroner's Court on August 25 to look into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The inquest heard that Mohammed, who was born in Afghanistan on May 11, 2016, died on August 18 after falling from the ninth floor of the hotel window.

He fell onto the top storey of an adjacent car park.

Emergency services were called to the scene and he was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His body was identified by his father.