Sheffield woman, 28, accused of controlling a prostitute for a year

By Alastair Ulke

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 08:06 BST
A Sheffield woman and another man from Ilford have been charged with controlling a prostitute in London for a year.

Melanie Ntoco, aged 28, of Totley Brook Grove, Totley, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court, Ilford, London, on March 18 charged with controlling a prostitute for gain as well as inciting prostitution.

A Sheffield woman, 28, is accused of controlling a prostitute for a year | Contributed

The charges relate to a period of 12 months in 2020.

Another man, Imeka Ogbonna, 38, of Northwood, Ilford, Hillingdon, has also been charged with both offences.

They will both appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court, London, on April 14 and were released on unconditional bail.

