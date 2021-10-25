A mounted police officer said a ‘significant minority’ engaged in disorder before and after the League One clash at Hillsborough on Saturday, which ended 1-1.

PC Phil Reed, of South Yorkshire Police’s mounted unit, was among the officers who had to deal with the trouble which flared between supporters.

He said: “Disgusting scenes as a significant minority made concerted and organised attempts to engage in disorder. As is always the case, genuine fans and families trying to go about their day found themselves caught in the middle.

Police have described how they were pelted with bottles and flares as trouble flared between Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City fans in Hillsborough (pic: Twitter/@PC_Reed)

“We had bottles, flares and stones thrown at us and all the horses certainly earned their keep and kept the two groups apart. I saw some extremely brave officers, greatly outnumbered, hold their ground and keep the peace until the cavalry arrived. Huge respect.

“Billy slipped on the tram tracks and fell over sending our sergeant scuttling across the concrete. I’m pleased to say they are both absolutely fine now. The behaviour we saw has no place in a civil society, let alone a family game. Special mention goes to Police Horse Hoober who did all asked.”

The actions of those involved were roundly condemned on social media.

One person tweeted: “So appalled at this behaviour. As you say, it has no place in civilised society. Very pleased to learn no officers or horses were hurt but so ashamed of my fellow ‘humans’ who thought this was OK.”