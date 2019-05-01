Sheffield Wednesday fan left for dead in hit and run almost two years ago still seeking justice

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who was left for dead in a hit and run almost two years ago has launched a desperate appeal to find those who saw the incident.

Danny Wells was hit by a BMW on Catch Bar Lane outside Hillsborough’s main entrance following Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Rangers on July 30, 2017.

Danny Wells was left with a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and a fractured eye socket in a hit and run after Sheffield Wednesday vs Rangers on July 30, 2017. He is desperately trying to track down those who helped him after the incident and those who saw it as the driver remains on the run. Picture: Scott Merrylees

He said he was left with a fractured skull, bleed on the brain and a fractured eye socket following the crash but almost two years on, the driver has never been caught.

Mr Wells, aged 60, said: “I was with my mate and we came out of the ground on the South Stand side near the Hillsborough disaster memorial and there were people crossing to the right hand side of me so we crossed.

“I noticed a car was crawling and just before I got to put my foot on the kerb on the other side I heard a screeching of tyres and then the next thing I knew was I was on my back.”

Mr Wells, of Woodhouse, said a number of fans helped him while he was on the ground and waited for paramedics to arrive.

He also said a number of Rangers fans tried to stop the BMW from leaving the scene and he was keen to track down those who helped on the day.

He added: “The driver drove off and basically left me for dead but some Rangers fans tried to stop him.

“I have been on all sorts of forums and websites to track those who helped down and thousands have said they heard about it but we need to speak to people who actually saw it so we can bring the driver to justice.”

South Yorkshire Police said it did not have any record of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Garry Dickinson, Mr Wells' solicitor at Lime Personal Injury, on 07714 007800.