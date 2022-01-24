Gritters were out treating priority routes in the city last night, Sunday, as the Met Office has forecast cold temperatures and ‘patchy frost’ over the next few days.

In light of the colder weather, police have issued guidance on how to stop car thieves from taking advantage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have issued advice to motorists in Sheffield on how to prevent car thefts on frosty mornings as cold weather is on way for city. Photo by MARIJAN MURAT/DPA/AFP via Getty Images.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Every winter the force receives a number of reports from drivers who have had their cars stolen after leaving the engine running, while they wait in the warmth of their home for it to heat up and defrost the windscreen.

“Some vehicle owners nip inside for just a few seconds to collect a bag or finish the last mouthful of their breakfast coffee - but that's all the time an opportunist thief needs.”

The force is therefore advising motorists in Sheffield to clear their windscreens with de-icer and a scraper, and to sit in their vehicles while the heater de-mists the windscreen.

It added: “Drivers who ignore this advice are taking big risks. Thieves will drive around residential areas looking for likely targets - when they spot a vehicle with its engine left running on a drive or outside a home, it is there for the taking.

“One person will be dropped off, get into the target vehicle and simply drive away.”

The Met Office is predicting highs of 5C today, with temperatures expected to drop to 2C overnight and frost on the cards.