A 38-year-old man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police following a reported burglary on a busy Sheffield road.

Andi Trokthi, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a break-in on Ecclesall Road South on January 10, 2023. South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Trokthi recently, or knows where he may be staying.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, with dark brown hair and is known to frequent the Surrey area.

Anyone who sees Trokthi should call 101 and those with information as to his potential whereabouts can contact officers via South Yorkshire Police’s online live chat facility, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 757 of January 10, 2023.

