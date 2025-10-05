Sheffield University: Teenager charged with carrying a blade and stealing three bikes as term starts
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with eight offences including stealing three bicycles, carrying a blade and trying to steal a car in Sheffield.
The teenager, who cannot be named, was arrested in an operation by Broomhill Neighbourhood Policing Team, the force said.
It came after reports of bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters being stolen from the University of Shefield, it added.
The16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the following offences:
- 2 x going equipped for theft
- 3 x theft of pedal cycle
- 2 x possession of a bladed article
- Attempted theft of motor vehicle
He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on October 15.