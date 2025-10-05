Sheffield University: Teenager charged with carrying a blade and stealing three bikes as term starts

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2025, 09:19 BST
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with eight offences including stealing three bicycles, carrying a blade and trying to steal a car in Sheffield.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was arrested in an operation by Broomhill Neighbourhood Policing Team, the force said.

Most Popular

It came after reports of bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters being stolen from the University of Shefield, it added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The University of Sheffield Student Unionplaceholder image
The University of Sheffield Student Union | UoS

For all of the latest court stories, and more, sign up to the The Star’s Court newsletter. It’s your weekly update on the key stories from the city’s courtrooms.

The16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the following offences:

  • 2 x going equipped for theft
  • 3 x theft of pedal cycle
  • 2 x possession of a bladed article
  • Attempted theft of motor vehicle

He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on October 15.

Related topics:TeenagerE-bikesE-scooters
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice