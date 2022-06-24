Jessica Evans, who goes to Sheffield Hallam University, said her Lexmoto ZSB 125 went missing from Handsworth at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

She said that she did not chain her motorcycle because her partner was using the security device it after a previous attempt to steal his bike.

She said: “I've had it for over a year and it's my first bike. Losing it is affecting my mental health at the moment.”

The bike, reported to have also had a helmet and gloves in the top box was allegedly taken while parked up in Handsworth

South Yorkshire Police, when contacted, confirmed receiving the reports of the theft.

A spokesperson said: “We received reports for a black motorcycle being stolen from Hall Road in Sheffield on June 26, around 6pm.

