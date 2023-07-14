News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire Police would like to identify a man caught on CCTV near The Diamond building - where the incident took place.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST

Two students at the University of Sheffield suffered facial injuries after being punched and subjected to racial abuse by an unknown man, South Yorkshire Police have reported.

The two students are said to have been outside The Diamond building on the university campus on Leavygreave Road, when the man approached them and started shouting racist abuse.

It is understood the man then punched both students, inflicting facial injuries, before making threats to stab them. The suspect reportedly fled when the victims said they were calling the police.

South Yorkshire Police are now seeking to identify the man pictured as they believe could help them with their investigation. You can contact them online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 1117 of June 11, 2023.

