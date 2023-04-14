South Yorkshire Police are looking to identify 12 football fans over significant disorder after Sheffield United v Birmingham City earlier this season.

The match between the two clubs in Sheffield on October 1, 2022, ended in a 1-1 draw. South Yorkshire Police have said there was “a number of instances of disorder” reported to have taken place near the ground.

It is reported the incidents took place on Bramall Lane, London Road and Hill Street between 5pm and 5.50pm and “there was extensive damage caused to buildings as a result.”

Police have released the images of 12 men they would like to trace in connection to the incidents. It is believed all 16 are Birmingham City fans and so the appeal has also been shared with West Midlands Police.

Anyone able to help identify anyone in the images can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 189 of April 13. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Total of 12 Birmingham City fans sought by police A total of 12 football fans are sought by South Yorkshire Police following disorder after a Sheffield United match at Bramall Lane. Shown are six of the 12 men in the appeal.

Man 1 Can you help South Yorkshire Police and identify this man?

Man 2 Each man in the appeal has been given a number, running 1-16. Nos. 6, 10, 11 and 12 are not in this appeal, this could be because they have been identified, or because they are no longer being sought by police.

Man 3 Can you help police identify this man?