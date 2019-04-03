A Sheffield United fan was taken to hospital after being punched in the face before the Bristol City clash on Saturday.

Footage shared on social media showed both sets of fans clashing on Shoreham Street and Cherry Street before the match kicked off.

Bramall Lane (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eye-witnesses said that violence broke out after a Bristol City coach dropped off fans outside Bramall Lane as Sheffield United fans made their way to the ground.

Fights broke out between both sets of fans before a nearby fan was reportedly punched in the face, falling over backwards and hitting his head on the ground.

Fans labelled the incident ‘despicable’ and South Yorkshire Police said the man was taken to hospital to be treated for his head injury.

A spokesperson said: “At around 2.50pm on Saturday, March 30 it was reported that a man in his 50s was assaulted on Cherry Street, Sheffield

“He was taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury.

“At this time, the offender remains outstanding and anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting incident 589 of 30 March 2019.”

Mobile phone footage captured the fights break out and showed one fan throwing a traffic cone before punches were thrown.

Bristol City went on to beat Sheffield United 3-2 thanks to an Andreas Weimann hattrick, despite Billy Sharp giving the Blades an early lead.