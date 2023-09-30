Sheffield true crime stories to be screened on Shots! TV channel this afternoon
Five crimes which shocked Sheffield are to feature in a new crime series to be screened on TV this afternoon.
Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of five cases which sent shockwaves across Sheffield.
The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 between 1.30pm and 3pm on Saturday September 30.
Each episode has been put together by The Star and they all feature notorious murders.
The first, at 1.30pm, looks at the murder of church organist Alan Greaves - a quiet, caring, much-loved family man who was walking to church in High Green on Christmas Eve 2012 when he was targeted at random by thugs and beaten so badly he never recovered from his horrific injuries.
At 1.50pm, the murder of Patricia Grainger features on the channel.
She was 25 years old and the mum of a five-year-old boy, when she was killed.
Schoolboys playing discovered her body dumped under a discarded bed base at a brook behind homes on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, on August 10, 1997.
Her killer has never been found.
At 2.05pm, the murders of a woman, her two children and a school friend will be documented as part of the crime series.
Damien Bendall killed his pregnant partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and their friend Connie Gent.
Terri and her children used to live in Sheffield and Connie still lived there when tragedy struck. The three children were all pupils at Outwood Academy City, in Stradbroke.
At 2.30pm, the unsolved murder of Sheffield mum Michaela Hague will feature on the channel.
She was stabbed to death on Bonfire Night 2001 while working as a prostitute to fund her drug use.
The final episode at 2.50pm features the unsolved murder of 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo who was gunned down on a recreation ground in Burngreave as part of a 'postcode gang' feud.